Temperatures are expected to plummet over the Easter weekend with gale force winds and snow forecast for parts of Scotland.

Despite warmer weather earlier this week, a yellow weather warning has been issued for northern Scotland starting at 6pm on Easter Day (Sunday) and lasting throughout the bank holiday Monday.

Temperatures are to decline steadily over the next few days and by Monday are struggling to reach double digits.

The Met Office said the “marked change” in temperature was due to the country entering an “Arctic trough” and colder conditions were expected to last through next week.

Frequent heavy snow showers will affect Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, and Argyll and Bute, on Sunday night and Monday, and this may lead to some travel disruption.

While very strong north to northwest winds will spread hail and snow showers inland across many areas, but the most frequent showers will affect northern Scotland.

On the highest ground, it's possible there could be as much as 15cm of snow. The strong winds will cause drifting of lying snow, and blizzard conditions at times on higher ground.

The rest of the country is expected to remain dry but will be hit with colder temperatures too.

⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning Issued ⚠️



Snow expected across northern Scotland



Easter Day 1800 until Easter Monday 2359



https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/PcmFRqd7CP — Met Office (@metoffice) April 2, 2021

Nicola Maxey, spokeswoman for the Met Office, said: “There are some blustery winds around, particularly along the east coast, as we go through the weekend.

“It’s a marked change from what we saw on Wednesday and by the end of Friday we’re really all in this cold air – we’re in an Arctic trough.

“It’s not unusual to see these big swings in Spring – it’s a transition period between winter and summer.

“The cold will be with us for much of next week, and with any showers, you could see the possibility of snow falling over high ground in northern areas – the Pennines, Cumbria, Scotland.”