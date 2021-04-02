SCOTS will be able to access billions of online records to help uncover details of their ancestors for free this Easter weekend.
Family history website Ancestry said its research suggested that people only know around eight stories on average about their ancestors, as it announced it's providing free access to its collection of over 27 billion historic online records from across the world.
A study among 2,000 adults indicated the pandemic has encouraged one in four people to find out more about their ancestors, while a similar number have made family history discoveries over lockdown they were not aware of before.
Interest in ancestors included what they did for a living, where they lived and their involvement in the World Wars, the report says.
Simon Pearce of Ancestry said: “Discovering family history stories from our past can be a great way to connect with loved ones and learn more about where we came from.
“Finding out what our ancestors once did for a living or the challenges they overcame in their lives can be inspiring and sometimes eye-opening.”
