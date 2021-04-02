Nearly 6,000 solar panels have been fitted at the UK's largest Amazon warehouse, which could provide enough energy to power over 300 homes for a year.

The site in Dunfermline, Fife, has an operating space of over 1.5 million square feet., which is the equivalent of 17 football pitches.

It's roof has been fitted with over 5,900 modular solar panels which generate the equivalent amount of electricity required to power over 320 homes for one year.

Jamie Strain, Amazon’s Dunfermline Site Leader, said: “We are investing in on-site solar installations to achieve 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025 and I am proud that Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunfermline is able to play its part in this.

"We’re investing in sustainability and renewable energy projects of this kind because it’s good for the environment, good for our communities, and good for business.”

Amazon's goal is to be powered by 100% renewable energy by 2025 as part of The Climate Pledge – a commitment to be net zero carbon across their businesses by 2040.

Dunfermline and West Fife MP, Douglas Chapman, added: "I'm delighted to hear that Amazon has taken this step towards becoming a net-zero business by installing thousands of solar panels at its Dunfermline Fulfilment Centre.

“In the year that we host the most important climate summit of the century, COP26 in Glasgow, it's vital that the business sector not only plays a positive role but leads in reducing carbon emissions and supporting renewable energy alternatives.

"By cutting their carbon footprint now, businesses such as Amazon are helping to reduce the risk of a climate catastrophe in the years ahead. That is something all of us warmly welcome.”