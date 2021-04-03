THE search for Scotland's Home of the Year begins in the Borders where the judges visit three properties.

Here, we take a sneak peek at the contenders.

The Wave near Peebles

HeraldScotland: The Wave near Peebles features on the third series of Scotland's Home of the Year. Picture: Rory Dunning/IWC Media/BBC ScotlandThe Wave near Peebles features on the third series of Scotland's Home of the Year. Picture: Rory Dunning/IWC Media/BBC Scotland

This distinctive new-build with views of the River Tweed and Manor Valley boasts an eye-catching aesthetic and has been sustainably designed to create an energy-efficient and environmentally low-impact home.

The Blue House near Biggar

HeraldScotland: The Blue House near Biggar features on the third series of Scotland's Home of the Year. Picture: Andrew Jackson/IWC Media/BBC ScotlandThe Blue House near Biggar features on the third series of Scotland's Home of the Year. Picture: Andrew Jackson/IWC Media/BBC Scotland

A converted village hall dating from 1903, this idyllic-looking building lay derelict for years before the previous owners renovated it. Then, two years ago, it was sold again with its new owners adding their own touches with a completely upgraded interior.

Spottes Mill near Castle Douglas

HeraldScotland: Spottes Mill near Castle Douglas features on the third series of Scotland's Home of the Year. Picture: Andrew Jackson/IWC Media/BBC ScotlandSpottes Mill near Castle Douglas features on the third series of Scotland's Home of the Year. Picture: Andrew Jackson/IWC Media/BBC Scotland

Built on the grounds of a former grain store, this new-build home is deceptive – traditional from the outside yet contemporary inside, with graffiti murals and a predominately black palette. The open-plan interior embraces a mix of timber, glass and natural stone.

Scotland's Home of the Year returns to BBC Scotland, Wednesday, 8pm. The weekly episodes will be repeated on BBC One Scotland, Mondays, at 7.30pm