This can be served as a quick and easy Sunday brunch and is a nice alternative to eggs benedict or avocado smash. The result looks and tastes a lot more complex than it is.
Serves 2
Ingredients
2 x English muffins – toasted
200g spinach (washed)
2 x flat mushrooms
50g feta cheese
Pine nuts – lightly toasted
Knob of butter
Salt and pepper
Olive oil
Method
Preheat grill to medium heat. Place the mushrooms under the grill with a drizzle of olive oil, seasoned with salt and pepper. Meanwhile wilt the spinach in a large pan with a knob of butter, and season slightly.
Toast the muffins and butter, lay on the mushrooms followed by the spinach. Crumble on the feta cheese and gently grill. Scatter over the pine nuts and finish with a drop of olive oil.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.