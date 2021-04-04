This can be served as a quick and easy Sunday brunch and is a nice alternative to eggs benedict or avocado smash. The result looks and tastes a lot more complex than it is.

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 x English muffins – toasted

200g spinach (washed)

2 x flat mushrooms

50g feta cheese

Pine nuts – lightly toasted

Knob of butter

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Method

Preheat grill to medium heat. Place the mushrooms under the grill with a drizzle of olive oil, seasoned with salt and pepper. Meanwhile wilt the spinach in a large pan with a knob of butter, and season slightly.

Toast the muffins and butter, lay on the mushrooms followed by the spinach. Crumble on the feta cheese and gently grill. Scatter over the pine nuts and finish with a drop of olive oil.