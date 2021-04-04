This “living with cancer” thing is a bit like waking up every morning and taking a walk through a minefield.

Whether in remission or waiting for scan results, the spectre of devastating news is always just a heart-beat away.

We can be good at tucking our fears away for small chunks of time – that way we can enjoy some normality and mental respite between those treatment and cancer status checks.

And in those times of times of “normality” our friends and relatives will often whisper to each other how brave we are being about it all.

I don’t think it’s bravery at all.

I think it’s a state of mind linked to mental health survival – a coping mechanism, a sort of essential defence mechanism, a time-out.

It’s preparation for when we have to start walking through that minefield again – with wide-open eyes and a blindfold on – then wait anxiously for the result of that CT or MRI scan.

On Thursday evening my telephone consultation with The Beatson came through with the results of both a CT chest scan and an MRI brain scan.

There appeared to be some worrying signs of activity in the chest but closer examination and expert opinion put that down to trauma resulting from my recent fall and three badly broken ribs. All, it seems, is stable, and chemotherapy and immunotherapy will continue as normal on Tuesday.

The MRI images of my brain, which my consultant emailed to me, showed the two tumours that were blasted by radiotherapy had reduced in size. They also showed a third tumour.

I glance over at Laura, who was listening on through speaker phone. Her eyes moistened and my stomach went into a knot.

We both listened intently to how this was seen as a spec on an initial brain scan some weeks ago but was too small to identify as a tumour. Now it is bigger it can be confirmed as cancer but it remains too small for precision targeting. It will be left to grow a bit, scanned again in six weeks and, when judged to be the right size, will be blasted just like the first two were a few months earlier.

It’s all part of the plan they had prepared for.

I may be walking through a minefield that will inevitably end in a misplaced step – but at least my route is being guided by the radar of medical expertise, science and conscientious care.

So, until that next scan I can concentrate on staying clear of Covid – despite the reduced vaccine protection levels afforded to cancer patients and the heightened risks of coming out of lockdown. Professor Chris Whitty believes we just have to accept that some of us will die. If cancer patients relax shielding to live a “whole life”, would that be brave – or as mad as dancing in a deadly minefield? Stay safe, fellow cancer patients.

Ally McLaws is a freelance specialist in writing, business marketing and reputation management. See the full range of services and all previous columns at www.mclawsconsultancy.com