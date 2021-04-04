As coronavirus deaths soar and far-right president Jair Bolsonaro reshuffles his cabinet and armed forces chiefs, Latin America’s largest country could be entering a sinister chapter. Foreign Editor David Pratt examines the warning signs



Politics and the pandemic. Everywhere across the world the two are currently inextricably connected. But perhaps nowhere have they created the sort of “perfect storm” and potential catastrophe as the one bearing down on the giant Latin American country of Brazil.

As I know from personal experience of travelling in the region, relocating the remains of people buried years ago is not uncommon in this part of the world.

But that process has taken on a new urgency in Brazil where, in March alone, 66,570 people died of Covid-19, and daily fatalities in this vast country of 212 million people currently account for about one-quarter of the global total.

As I write, gravediggers are bagging the decomposed remains of those long dead to make space in cemeteries for the spiralling numbers of those succumbing to the virus.

While that itself gives some terrifying idea of the crisis facing the country, it doesn’t even begin to illustrate the unfolding calamity exacerbated by the political turmoil also presently gripping Brazil.

This, too, in a country where the economy has barely grown for almost a decade, held back by the collapse of the commodities boom, constant mismanagement, and a bruising recession five years ago that left the state’s coffers empty.

More recently, given the ruinous track record of right-wing populist president Jair Bolsonaro since coming into office in January 2019, many in Brazil and beyond have persistently warned of the dangers inherent in the country’s political trajectory. But few could have envisaged the prospect of what now might well become a full-blown political meltdown in Latin America’s largest nation.

Last week, in moves that sent political shockwaves across the country, Bolsonaro removed six cabinet members. Among them was General Fernando Azevedo e Silva, the minister of defence and a soldier with 45 years’ service.

A day later, on the eve of the 57th anniversary of the 1964 coup in Brazil that ushered in two decades of military rule, the current army, navy and air force chiefs, Edson Leal Pujol, Ilques Barbosa, and Antonio Carlos Bermudez, resigned implying they had done so in sympathy with Azevedo.

As Brazil’s Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper observed, never in Brazilian history had all three branches of the military resigned out of disagreement with a president.

Reports suggest that Bolsonaro – himself a former army captain – had also been seeking support from the military chiefs for his campaign against the lockdowns imposed by state governors amid the escalating pandemic.

Bolsonaro has consistently criticised lockdowns saying they will hurt the poor, and has publicly referred to regional governors who impose them as “tyrants”.

Earlier this month, at an event in Goias state, Bolsonaro said that the government regretted deaths from the pandemic, but there had been “enough fussing and whining”.

On March 8, Bolsonaro then brashly declared that “my army” will not “force people to stay home”. Last year, he appeared personally at a protest outside the armed forces’ headquarters against state lockdown measures and in favour of martial law.

Military support

While the use of the armed forces to support civilian public health has been commonplace across the world, in Bolsonaro’s Brazil enlisting military support has been for entirely the opposite reasons and to support his opposition to lockdowns.

But much of the latest moves by Bolsonaro, say some observers, also suggest mounting political desperation in the presidential palace. For several weeks now some politicians and prominent businesspeople have demanded that the president cease his denial of Covid-19 and have called for a co-ordinated effort to fight the pandemic.

But in characteristic fashion, Bolsonaro has lashed out in response with moves that some interpret as a growing sign of panic. These in turn, they warn, could unleash even more sinister measures by the president.

“These are defensive actions,” said Ricardo Ismael, a political scientist at the Catholic Pontifical University in Rio de Janeiro. “There is a fragility to him,” Ismael told The Washington Post in the wake of the military chiefs’ resignations.

Tough talking-Bolsonaro’s vulnerability appears only to have become more apparent, say observers, since the revival of his greatest political rival, the former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Only recently, Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled that Lula had not been treated impartially in graft probes that led to his convictions. The decision appears certain to ensure that Bolsonaro will face Lula in next year’s presidential vote in which they are both expected to run.

How this political rivalry and drama plays out is being watched nervously by Brazil’s business lobby, which backed Bolsonaro in 2018 over his promise of market-friendly policies and economic reforms, many of which have so far gone unfulfilled.

The extent to which Bolsonaro perceives Lula as a threat was highlighted by reports that the president had also been seeking support from Brazil’s military chiefs to oppose the recent lifting of corruption charges against Lula, who has described Bolsonaro’s coronavirus strategy as “imbecilic”.

Such criticism of him is not, of course, restricted to Brazil itself. Far beyond the country’s borders its Covid crisis has turned the nation into an international pariah as the president has gained global notoriety for his efforts to fight lockdowns, dismiss mask mandates, and advocate unproven remedies such as hydroxychloroquine.