A new online support service for pregnant women and their families has launched in Highland, Argyll and Bute.
The Highland Maternity Voices Partnership Facebook page will be providing helpful information and the latest news on maternity care.
And they are encouraging women to get in touch to share their experiences of maternity care.
Chair of the Highland Maternity Voice Partnership, Carol Janes, said: “We are delighted to be launching our new Facebook page to support pregnant women and those planning go start a family across NHS Highland.
“We are a group of NHS staff and local people, working together to review and contribute to the development of local maternity care.
“We are asking women for their experiences of maternity care during pregnancy, birth and aftercare to provide advice and guidance for pregnant women and also to help drive improvement in the care provided.
“This service has been available in many other parts of Scotland and we excited to be able to offer such support to women across Highland, Argyll and Bute.”
NHS Highland’s Deputy Director of Midwifery, Mary Burnside, said: “This is a wonderful example of peer-to-peer support for pregnant women and their families and we are looking forward to working closely with the Highland Maternity Voices Partnership.”
