Police in Argyll and Bute are appealing for information following a fatal road crash near Oban.

The incident took place at around 2.30pm on Friday, 2 April, on the A85, east of Connel when a black Kawasaki motorbike collided with a black Mitsubishi Outlander.

Emergency services attended and a 62-year-old man was taken to Lorne and Islands District and General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Inspector Archie McGuire, of Police Scotland’s Argyll & West Dunbartonshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of those involved in this crash.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have any information surrounding the crash, specifically a white Transit van who was on the road at the time of the incident.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has any dashcam footage of the area to come forward and speak to police.

"As the stay at home message is beginning to ease, I would ask motorists to take extra care when travelling around their local areas.

"Roads may be busier than they have been in recent weeks and we would ask that motorists stay vigilant when making essential journeys.”

The road was closed for around nine hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

Officers are keen to speak to the driver of a white Transit van who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quoting incident number 2350 of 2/04/21.