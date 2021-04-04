A TEENAGER was rushed to hospital after being stabbed during a mass disturbance last night.
The 15-year-old boy was set upon in the fields close to Earnhill Road in Greenock at around 8pm.
He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and remains there this morning.
He is due to be discharged later, as Greenock CID meanwhile investigate the stabbing.
Detective Sergeant Stuart Young said: "The 15-year-old boy was seriously assaulted in a field close to Earnhill Road on Saturday evening
"He suffered a single stab wound to the buttock and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital due to his age.
"It is not life threatening.
"We believe there were in excess of 50 youths in the area last night and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward."
Anyone with information can contact Greenock CID on 101 or Crimstoppers on 0800 555 111.
