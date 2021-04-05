IT could be the perfect job for the chef who likes to let off steam with a hill walk and is certain to attract hordes of applicants after the confines of lockdown.
A restaurant at the highest railway station in the UK, which is also the most remote, is looking for a new cook.
The Station House at Corrour has advertised a seasonal post from Mid-May to October, which comes with free accommodation and as much fresh air as you can inhale at the remote, west highland beauty spot.
The restaurant and the Signal Box Rooms, which offer boutique accommodation, are due to re-open on April 26.
Situated on the edge of Rannoch Moor, Corrour is part of the West Highland Line, which earned the illustrious title of the world’s most scenic rail journey. At 1339 feet it is the highest mainline railway station in the UK and is only accessible by train or a 20-mile walk.
The nearest road, the B846 road from Loch Rannoch to Rannoch station, is a ten-mile trek away by hill track.
Three Munros surround Loch Ossian - Beinn na Lap, Sgor Gaibhre and Carn Dearg - and the Corrour Estate boasts a striking, modernist lodge, owned by TetraPak heiress Lisbet Rausing that is available for luxury, five-star self-catering accommodation and once hosted the rock band U2.
Corrour Station was used as a backdrop for scenes in the cult film Trainspotting, starring Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle.
