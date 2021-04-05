Parts of Scotland have woken up to snowy scenes this morning, as temperatures plummet following the Easter weekend.
Monday’s temperatures are expected to be up to 11C lower than during the sunshine of Friday and Saturday, as cold northern winds move over the country.
Braemar, Scotland. Video from Chris Booth #uksnow pic.twitter.com/kgQE1sI8i1— Snow Watch (@snowwatchGB) April 4, 2021
Parts of Scotland are expected to see the mercury fall to as low as -7C (19.4F) overnight as forecasters warn the country faces a “bitterly cold” day.
And snow warnings are in place for northern Scotland, with as much as 15cm falling in higher areas.
Aberdeen City right now and it's starting to lie pic.twitter.com/vU8kQkBTEk— Ross Davidson (@RossDavidson16) April 4, 2021
Other areas will see snowfall of 1 to 2cm.
Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: “There’ll be a drop of 11 degrees between one day and the next, so you will definitely notice it!”
Snow settling outside in Aberdeen. Ah, Spring in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/WQhnw7XbY9— Fiona Robertson♿🧂 (@FionaSnp) April 4, 2021
Mr Partridge explained that a change of wind direction would bring a change in the atmosphere, leading to chilly weather.
He said: “The air we had on Sunday came in from the south so it’s pretty mild having come off the continent.
⚠️ @metoffice has issued a YELLOW warning for Snow across northern Scotland until Easter Monday 2359. 👉 https://t.co/STTpNWSoWI⚠️— Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (@ARL_AWPR) April 4, 2021
Our teams will be treating as required on the AWPR
@PolScotRoadsNE
@trafficscotland
@AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/0HrIuVMWZw
“Overnight we’ll see a cold front moving southward across the country, it’s already across northern Scotland, and it’ll push its way southward overnight.
“That will introduce much, much colder air across the whole country.”
To my disbelief there is snow on the ground in Inverness in April. (Two days ago I was shopping fir a barbecue)— Isla Todd (@IslaTodd) April 5, 2021
So to all the weather presenters out there - I’m sorry I doubted you #snow #scotland #Highlands #BankHolidayWeekend pic.twitter.com/50ne7Az7xk
Met Office yellow warnings are in place until 10am on Tuesday for Scotland, with winds of up to 70mph forecast.
The east and west coasts of the country are likely to see a “wintry mix” of showers, which may include some hail.
From 14°C to snow in 36 hours. Love Spring in Scotland! pic.twitter.com/OEs695ViRI— Callum O'Dwyer (@callumjodwyer) April 4, 2021
Areas away from the coast are expected to be dry and bright on Monday, but with strong winds and below average temperatures, largely in the mid-single figures.
Regions and local authorities affected:
Central, Tayside & Fife
Angus
Perth and Kinross
Stirling
Grampian
Aberdeen
Aberdeenshire
Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
Highland
Strathclyde
Argyll and Bute
Orkney & Shetland
Orkney Islands
Shetland Islands
