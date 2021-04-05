Parts of Scotland have woken up to snowy scenes this morning, as temperatures plummet following the Easter weekend.

Monday’s temperatures are expected to be up to 11C lower than during the sunshine of Friday and Saturday, as cold northern winds move over the country.

Parts of Scotland are expected to see the mercury fall to as low as -7C (19.4F) overnight as forecasters warn the country faces a “bitterly cold” day.

And snow warnings are in place for northern Scotland, with as much as 15cm falling in higher areas.

Aberdeen City right now and it's starting to lie

Other areas will see snowfall of 1 to 2cm.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: “There’ll be a drop of 11 degrees between one day and the next, so you will definitely notice it!”

Snow settling outside in Aberdeen. Ah, Spring in Scotland.

Mr Partridge explained that a change of wind direction would bring a change in the atmosphere, leading to chilly weather.

He said: “The air we had on Sunday came in from the south so it’s pretty mild having come off the continent.

@metoffice has issued a YELLOW warning for Snow across northern Scotland until Easter Monday 2359.

Our teams will be treating as required on the AWPR



@PolScotRoadsNE

@trafficscotland

@AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/0HrIuVMWZw — Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (@ARL_AWPR) April 4, 2021

“Overnight we’ll see a cold front moving southward across the country, it’s already across northern Scotland, and it’ll push its way southward overnight.

“That will introduce much, much colder air across the whole country.”

To my disbelief there is snow on the ground in Inverness in April. (Two days ago I was shopping fir a barbecue)

So to all the weather presenters out there - I’m sorry I doubted you #snow #scotland #Highlands #BankHolidayWeekend pic.twitter.com/50ne7Az7xk — Isla Todd (@IslaTodd) April 5, 2021

Met Office yellow warnings are in place until 10am on Tuesday for Scotland, with winds of up to 70mph forecast.

The east and west coasts of the country are likely to see a “wintry mix” of showers, which may include some hail.

From 14°C to snow in 36 hours. Love Spring in Scotland!

Areas away from the coast are expected to be dry and bright on Monday, but with strong winds and below average temperatures, largely in the mid-single figures.

Regions and local authorities affected:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

Orkney & Shetland

Orkney Islands

Shetland Islands