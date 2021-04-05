As Scots across the country wake up after an Easter weekend of celebrations, you might be looking for supplies or wondering if a package is going to arrive.

Supermarket opening times and Royal Mail services remain a bit different today with it being Easter Monday.

So here’s everything you need to know about opening times and services in Scotland.

Royal Mail Services

The Royal Mail remains closed today so there won’t be any collections or deliveries.

However, full services return to normal tomorrow.

And all information on tracking a package, click and collect, and services near you is available on their website.

Royal Mail Credit: PA

Aldi Opening Times

It’s good news if you’re an Aldi shopper.

READ MORE: Scotland weather forecast: Heavy snow warnings in place

Aldi stores have maintained full opening hours over the Easter weekend and will again today.

Stores across the country will be open from 8am to 10pm today.

Additionally, from Monday through to Saturday stores open half an hour early for vulnerable and elderly customers.

However, opening times may vary across some stores so you can always check before you venture out.

Aldi Credit: PA

Asda Opening Times

Asda appear to have maintained normal opening hours over the bank holiday weekend.

Opening times vary between stores with some open 24 hours and others closing at 11pm.

READ MORE: Covid in Scotland tracker: Daily cases and deaths revealed

If you're an Asda shopper you can use its store locator tool to double-check before you go.

Asda Credit: PA

Lidl Opening Times

Contrastingly, Lidl’s opening hours have varied across the country this weekend.

But opening hours should be back to normal today, with typical hours being 8am to 10pm.

You can confirm specific store times with its store finder facility.

Lidl Credit: PA

Sainsbury’s Opening Times

Sainsbury’s opted to reduce their opening hours for some days over the Easter weekend.

Yet larger stores are expected to open from 8am to 8pm today and convenience stores from 7am to 11pm.

READ MORE: Covid Scotland LIVE: Lockdown rules eased with hairdressers and garden centres open

Check the Sainsbury’s opening times list for your local branch.

Sainsbury's Credit: PA

Morrisons’ Opening Hours

Similarly, to its rivals Morrisons’ Easter weekend opening times have varied across the country.

Typically, stores are expected to open from 7am to 7pm.

However, again the store finder will allow you to confirm the hours of your store before you go.

Morrisons Credit: PA

Tesco Opening Hours

Tesco opening times have also differed throughout the weekend depending on where you’re situated in the country.

However, stores are expected to be open from 6am to 11pm today.

Specific hours can be confirmed using its store locator.

Tesco Credit: PA