The Scottish Government is working to develop digital vaccine passport certificates that are ethical and ensure equity, according to Scotland's Health Secretary.

Jeane Freeman favours digital certificates to negate the unnecessary strain paper versions would place on the NHS.

Freeman told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland: “We’re currently looking at what would be the digital infrastructure you would need for any form of certification, as we work through those ethical and equality and practical questions about how it might be used and in what circumstances.

“I don’t want it to be paper – where it’s possible I’d want it to be digitally done. I don’t want to put an unnecessary burden on our health service – on our GP practices, for example – with everyone going to them to get the bit of paper that says ‘Yes, I’ve been vaccinated’.”

The UK Government is also currently developing a 'Covid Status Certification Scheme' to be implemented in England.

According to Ministers three factors are being considered in the development: whether an individual has received the vaccine, if they have recently tested negative for the virus, or if they have a natural immunity due to having tested positive in the previous six months.