A 20-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering a man in South Lanarkshire.
Richard Marshall, 33, was found dead in a flat in Camelot Crescent, Blantyre, on Wednesday.
Shane Young appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Saturday charged with murdering Marshall.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court date.
In a statement issued by the police, Marshall’s family said: “We are completely devastated by the loss of Richard, who was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and good friend.
READ MORE: Bennylyn Burke: Bodies found in Dundee house identified as mother and daughter
“He will be cherished in our hearts forever.”
Detective Inspector Frank Travers, from the Major Investigations Team, urged anyone with any information to come forward.
He said: "Our thoughts are with Richard’s family at this very difficult time and we are providing them with support.
“We continue to appeal for witnesses and information.”
Anyone who hasn’t yet spoken to officers and has information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 2145 of March 31, 2021.
Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.