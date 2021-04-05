Boris Johnson is set to address the nation as he unveils the latest Covid lockdown steps that will be taken across England.

While much of the PM's address will not apply to Scotland, the PM is understood to be preparing to say more on the review into the possible use of “Covid status certification” also known as “vaccine passports.

Here's everything you need to know

The Prime Minister is expected to meet with ministers today to sign off on the latest easing of restrictions under the government’s road map.

What time is Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement?

Boris Johnson is expected to start his press conference at 5pm. The PM will broadcast the announcement on all major news channels including BBC News, Sky News, and other platforms.

What is the PM expected to say?

With non-essential retail, gyms, hairdressers and libraries set to open in England from April 12 and pubs and restaurants also expected to be allowed to serve customers outdoors from next week, the PM is expected to outline mass testing initiatives.

Ministers have promised to supply everyone in England with two quick-result lateral flow tests each week in a bid to cut the chain of transmission as lockdown eases.

The lateral flow tests, which are being widely used in schools, can provide results in as little as 30 minutes, with the two-tests-per-week available from April 9.

What is Boris Johnson expected to say about vaccine passports?

Mr Johnson is understood to be preparing to say more on the review into the possible use of “Covid status certification”

Michael Gove has been leading the vaccine passport taskforce review and, although it is not expected to be finalised until the summer, the Prime Minister has promised an update on the scope of the work.

Even if the Prime Minister does sign off on the idea, there is enough disgruntlement to suggest a vote in the House of Commons on their use could result in a Government defeat.

Senior Labour shadow cabinet member Rachel Reeves said her party had “many reservations” about their domestic deployment, while more than 40 Tory MPs have signed a cross-party letter opposing vaccine passports, meaning it could be a tight result.