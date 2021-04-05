A motorcyclist who died following a crash in Argyll and Bute has been named by police as John Campbell Dickson.
The collision involved a black Kawasaki motorbike and a black Mitsubishi Outlander on the A85, east of Connel, near Oban, at around 3.20pm on Friday.
The 62-year-old, from Doune, was taken to Lorne and Islands District and General Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police are appealing for witnesses and are keen to speak to the driver of a white Transit-type van who was in the area when the crash happened.
Inspector Archie McGuire, of Police Scotland’s Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to Mr Dickson’s family at this difficult time.
“We wish to speak to anyone with information surrounding this crash, specifically the driver of the white Transit-type van, who we believe may be able to assist with our inquiries.
“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam footage of the area to please come forward.
“Local officers can be contacted via 101, quoting reference number 2350 of April 2, 2021.”
The road was closed for around nine hours after the crash to allow for police investigations.
