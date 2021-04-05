Eagle-eyed viewers of BBC's Line of Duty were quick to share an apparent Trainspotting reference.
In what many saw as a nod to the 1996 film starring Line of Duty's Kelly MacDonald, many viewers pointed out that the registration plate on the patrol car, 'B366 BAI'.
Macdonald plays this season's antagonist DCI Joanne Davidson.
Wow. I think this is how we all feel after that episode of #LineOfDuty!— Line of Duty (@Line_of_duty) April 4, 2021
If you forgot to tune in, you can watch the episode on @BBCiPlayer now.https://t.co/CPE1fN8EkD pic.twitter.com/JcJCfhOBPF
The reference was seen by many as a reference to Begbie from the Danny Boyle hit.
Surely a nod to #trainspotting in tonight’s #lineofduty episode? #begbie #jedmercurio @martin_compston pic.twitter.com/VDylEWOQgD— Marion O'Neill (@ladybirdglasgow) April 4, 2021
One user wrote "Surely a nod to Trainspotting in tonight's episode?
Anyone else spot this Easter Egg in #LineOfDuty tonight? Kelly Macdonald was in Trainspotting with... 😱 pic.twitter.com/axwQZpdSLt— Matt Hodkinson (@matt_hodkinson) April 4, 2021
Spot the trainspotting reference in line of duty !! pic.twitter.com/lt3YYMvGya— Simon Oneill (@SimonOn5471) April 4, 2021
