Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Dame Cheryl as a “great servant” after her death following a lengthy illness.

“I’m very sad to hear the news of the death of Dame Cheryl Gillan,” said Mr Johnson.

“She was a great servant to the people of Chesham and Amersham, to the Conservative Party and to the country as secretary of state for Wales.

“Always full of wise advice and good humour, she was much loved on all sides of the House of Commons and will be sorely missed.

“My sincere condolences to her family and friends.”

Amanda Milling MP, co-chairman of the Conservative Party, said: “It was incredibly sad to hear that Dame Cheryl Gillan MP passed away at the weekend.

“Cheryl had been ill for some time, but battled her illness with great stoicism and grace.

“Cheryl was a dedicated parliamentarian for many decades, serving in the Cabinet and she made a huge contribution to public life and our party.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Cheryl’s family and friends.”

Conservative MP and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt tweeted: “So sad to hear we have lost (Cheryl Gillan) one of the warmest and most generous hearted people in the House of Commons.

“She was a formidable campaigner for autistic people but also the definition of British stoical good humour – an enormous credit to her party and to Parliament.”

Trade Secretary and Conservative MP Liz Truss tweeted: “Very sorry to hear the sad news about Dame Cheryl Gillan.

“She was a brilliant Parliamentarian, a kind colleague and great fun. We will miss her. All my thoughts with her family and loved ones.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “The saddest news about the passing of Dame Cheryl Gillan.

“A remarkable parliamentarian and pioneer for many women in Westminster. A dear and compassionate friend and colleague who was much loved by us all.

“My sincere condolences to her family and loved ones.”