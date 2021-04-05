The date of the second Scottish Leaders’ debate has been revealed ahead of the Scottish Election 2021.
The second debate will be held this month with all parties now in campaign mode ahead of the vote on May 6.
When is the STV Leaders’ Debate?
The second leaders’ debate will be held on April 13 where viewers can see the Scottish Parliament leaders go head-to-head again on important issues like Scottish independence and recovery after the Covid pandemic.
What channel is it on?
Viewers can watch the debate on STV. The time of the debate is to be confirmed.
Who will take part in the Scottish Election debates?
The details of the debate have not yet been made clear, but the major leaders of parties in Scotland are expected to take part.
The BBC held the first debate with Nicola Sturgeon, Anas Sarwar, Douglas Ross, Lorna Slater and Willie Rennie taking part.
While the format of the STV debate has not been agreed upon, there has been some controversy around the debate, with George Galloway and the “All For Unity” group threatening to launch legal action against the BBC and STV over leader debates in the run-up to the Scottish Parliament election.
