A petition has been launched calling for a tougher crackdown on those flouting rules following a mass brawl in The Meadows in Edinburgh.

Officers were called to the scene following brawls breaking out in the park, with a police officer injured while attending the incident.

Hundreds gathered in the Meadows on Saturday afternoon to enjoy the warm weather in the Capital.

Footage shared on social media showed groups of young men fighting each other, with police tackling people to the ground.

Officers are working to trace others involved in various incidents and have appealed for witnesses.

However, one local resident is now calling for greater police controls with over 1,300 people signing the petition since it launched on Sunday.

The petition reads: "Increasingly the Meadows and Links areas are being used to host mass gatherings during lockdown. Thousands of people congregate to drink, bbq and party throughout the day and night.

"When the sun begins to set and people have drank too much, rubbish is discarded where they’ve sat, public urination/defecation and fighting commence.

"The capacity and location of toilet, waste disposal is lacking, so to is the presence of sufficient public wardens and Police to manage the crowds.

"Littering, public urination/defecation and violence are all illegal acts and require to be brought under control and within our legislation.

"I raise this petition to gain support for your action to bring order and decency back to the area, through crowd control and adequate provision of facilities.'

Officers were called to a series of incidents over the course of the day with Chief Inspector Sarah Taylor saying: "We are aware of the extent of the disorder seen in The Meadows this weekend and we absolutely condemn this.

"Officers were called to a number of incidents and responded quickly and professionally in the face of some blatant anti-social behaviour.

"We've been working with the council and are committed to tackling these issues together, both in the immediate future and long-term. There will be zero tolerance."

Scottish Police Federation chairman David Hamilton said one officer at the park was hospitalised with a facial injury - and that public hostility toward the restrictions was "foreseeable" and had been "growing for some time".

He added: "Countless other unvaccinated officers were put at risk, for simply doing their jobs to keep others safe."

The MP for Edinburgh South, Ian Murray, said police and the council should come up with an action plan to deal with trouble on the Meadows and the mess left behind from large gatherings.

He tweeted on Sunday: “It’s a huge thank you to all the volunteers & council staff who cleaned up the Meadows again last night.

“We need an action plan from the council, police, govt, retailers to resolve the mess, violence, residential streets being used as a toilet & significant impact on local area.”

