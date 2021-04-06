NICOLA Sturgeon is to give further details on the easing of lockdown measures in Scotland.

The First Minister is to address the nation later today, and is expected to confirm and outline further details of how and when restrictions can be lifted across Scotland.

When is Nicola Sturgeon's update and where can I watch it?

The First Minister is expected to address the nation live from St Andrew's House in Edinburgh at around 12pm.

Coverage will be screened live on the Scottish Government's twitter account.

It will also be broadcast live on BBC Scotland channel and BBC One Scotland.

Where are we in Scotland's route map out of lockdown?

Since Friday, the stay-at-home order has been lifted across Scotland, allowing people to travel locally for non-essential purposes.

Since Monday April 5, hairdressers and barbers have reopened for pre-booked appointments, click and collect shopping is once again permitted, and homeware shops and garden centres have started welcoming back customers.

In person teaching and outdoor sport has also resumed for 12-to-17-year-olds.

What can I expect from Nicola Sturgeon's update?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to give the daily coronavirus figures for Scotland before focusing on the further easing restrictions from April 26.

From that date cafes, restaurants, shops and gyms are due to open, and more people will be allowed to meet up outdoors.

At this time other venues will be allowed to reopen, including libraries, museums and galleries, gyms and pools.

The First Minister is also expected to provide an update on plans to return to full-time education after the Easter holidays.

What about in England?

It comes after Boris Johnson last night insisted he plans to stick “like glue” to his plan for easing restrictions despite scientific advisers warning it could create a wave of Covid infections akin to that seen during spring last year.

The Prime Minister confirmed shops, hairdressers and pub beer gardens will reopen from April 12 in England and urged the public against complacency when it came to obeying the rules.

Mr Johnson, setting out the move to the second step of the road map on Monday, said the shift was “fully justified by the data” and that he had seen “nothing” to make him think he would have to “deviate” from his intention to scrap all restrictions by June 21 at the earliest.

His comments come despite modelling from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) showing that, while stage two of the unlocking is unlikely to exert pressure on the NHS, the proposed changes for May and June when social mixing is set to be permitted again could cause hospital admissions to rise to levels seen during January’s winter peak.

Stage two of lockdown easing will see some premises allowed to reopen – some of them for the first time in three months – from next week, including non-essential shops, hairdressers and nail salons, gyms, while independent or household visits to libraries, community centres, zoos, theme parks and drive-in cinemas will also be allowed.

Self-contained accommodation including campsites and holiday lets will be permitted to receive guests, and bars and restaurants will be allowed to serve customers outdoors, but groups will be limited to two households or by the rule of six.