A few selected Shelter Scotland charity shops are set to open their doors next week to accept donations.
The first wave of stores opening up for public donation, from April 12, in Edinburgh are Forrest Road, Morningside and Stockbridge.
In Glasgow shops are opening up for donations in Stockwell Street, the Botanics and in Paisley the charity shop will open on the High Street.
All other Scottish shops will be accepting donations from April 21 when the teams return to work.
READ MORE: Street Support Edinburgh: New app to help homeless
Director of Shelter Scotland, Alison Watson, said: “Like so many other charities, the pandemic has been tough on our fundraising efforts, so we are delighted to announce today that some of our much-loved shops will be opening up next week in order to receive donations from the public.
“The hope is that people will have spent a least a little time during lockdown doing something of a spring clean and they may have a bag or two of unwanted items that we’d love for them to donate to us.
“We are fighting every day to end Scotland’s housing crisis and the public’s support for our shops up and down the country is a vital part of that fight.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.