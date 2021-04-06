THE BBC is looking into nearly 6,500 complaints from viewers unhappy with the reaction of presenters Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty to a government minister's Union flag.

In an episode of BBC Breakfast, which aired last month, Ms Munchetty and Mr Stayt spoke with Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick about a reported delay in the UK’s coronavirus vaccination programme.

But it was the Union Jack that caught the presenters’ attention at the end of the live interview and Mr Stayt ended up making a sarcastic quip about the patriotic emblem which was beside a picture of the queen smiling in the background.

Mr Stayt said quipped: “I think your flag is not up to standard size government interview measurements."

At that point what sounding like laughing was heard, beofre Mr Stayt added: “I think it’s just a little bit small, but that’s your department really.”

As the live broadcast reverted back to the studio, he said: "It's just a thought."

He added: "We've seen it every day, it's a stock thing isn't it?"

Ms Munchetty laughed, covered her face and later added: "There's always the flag."

She added: “And a picture of the Queen there too, in the Westminster office I presume.”

A group of Conservative MPs – led by Brendan Clarke-Smith – have written to director general of the BBC Tim Davie insisting he “reprimands” the hosts.

Others accused the breakfast presenters of 'mocking' the minister.

Ms Munchetty later apologised for liking "offensive" tweets about the exchange.

She wrote on Twitter: “I 'liked' tweets that were offensive in nature about the use of the British flag as a backdrop in a government interview this morning.

“I have since removed these 'likes'. This do not represent the views of me or the BBC," (sic) she continued.

“I apologise for any offence taken. Naga.”

The BBC said in response: "We received complaints from people unhappy with a comment Charlie Stayt made about the flag in the background of an interview and Naga Munchetty's subsequent activity on social media."

It said Stayt made "an off the cuff remark" at the end of "a long, serious interview", but did not initially say how many complaints had been received.

"Naga and Charlie have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities, including the BBC's impartiality and social media guidelines," it added.

The BBC has confirmed they have received 6498 complaints in a fortnight from viewers who felt that Mr Stayd and Ms Munchetty had "acted unprofessionally" towards Mr Jenrick when making comments about the Union Jack and the Queen.

We’re always proud to fly the Union Flag at @mhclg

It’s a symbol of liberty and freedom that binds the whole country together. pic.twitter.com/F8dG0PNkeb — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) March 18, 2021

The public broadcaster said that invitations to complain were posted online following the broadcast on March 18.

Ms Munchetty's BBC colleague Huw Edwards rushed to defend the here following the criticism she has faced online.

The Welsh BBC News journalist took to Twitter to issue a humorous jibe at the incident while joking that he will now be presenting the programme in front of the Flag of Wales in light of the debate.

However, his post has now been deleted "by order", Mr Edwards has since claimed.

He initially shared a photo of himself, which he had edited so it seemed like he was hosting the news with the flag’s famous red dragon behind him.

He penned alongside the parody snap: “Flags are now mandatory — very pleased with my new backdrop for @BBCNews at Ten.”

In September, the corporation's incoming director general Tim Davie warned BBC staff about their use of social media.

The issue of flags was also raised at a parliamentary hearing on Monday, when Conservative MP James Wild challenged Mr Davie about why the flag did not appear in the corporation's annual report.

Mr Davie replied: "We're very proud of being British and we've been out there selling British abroad, and the UK and the UK creative industries for many years and generating strong exports on the back of it.

"I'm fiercely proud of it, and we've got the union jack on top of the building flying proudly."