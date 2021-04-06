THE body of a young man recovered from the Firth of Forth at Burntisland last month has been identified.
Detectives in Dunfermline had appealed for information to help them identify the body of the man after he was found on March 19.
A statement from Fife Police Division said: "The body has been confirmed as that of 22-year-old Michael Sharp from the Bonnybridge area.
"His family are devastated by their loss, Michael was a much loved family member, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.