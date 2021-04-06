THE body of a young man recovered from the Firth of Forth at Burntisland last month has been identified.

Detectives in Dunfermline had appealed for information to help them identify the body of the man after he was found on March 19.

A statement from Fife Police Division said: "The body has been confirmed as that of 22-year-old Michael Sharp from the Bonnybridge area.

"His family are devastated by their loss, Michael was a much loved family member, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.