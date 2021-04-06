UEFA'S provisional one match ban for Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela over alleged racial abuse of Rangers star Glen Kamara will mean he avoids police questioning, it has been claimed.

The ban comes as the European football governing body begins disciplinary proceedings agaisnt Mr Kudela and Mr Kamara.

Mr Kamara alleged he was racially abused by Kudela during Rangers' Europa League last-16 match against Slavia Prague on March 18.

Mr Kudela has denied allegations of racism and his club stood by him, lodging an official complaint with the Scottish police, via the Czech Embassy in London, claiming Kamara assaulted Kudela after full-time.

Police Scotland are investigating both incidents.

READ MORE: Rangers racism row: BBC indicates a targeted campaign led to over 1000 complaints about pundit Michael Stewart

Ammer Anwar, Mr Kamara's solicitor said that the ban which means that Mr Kudela will not be allowed to play in the Europa League match against Arsenal was "tokenism"

And he said it also means that Police Scotland will not be able to question him on Thursday with regards to their criminal investigation against him.

But he added: "I understand that Police Scotland have a sufficiency of evidence to proceed with charges against Kudela, without the need to speak to him."

Mr Anwar previously said he expected officers to question Mr Kudela when he returned to the UK to face Arsenal, although it is not believed he spoke to police while in Cardiff on March 30, for the Czech Republic's World Cup qualifier defeat by Wales.

Mr Anwar continued: "Whilst UEFA have carried out an initial investigation which makes damning reading about Kudela’s conduct, this initial one match ban does little to instil confidence in UEFA being serious about stamping out racism in football and they must take robust action going forward. The defence put forward by Slavia Prague can only be described as incredible or fantasy.

"A one match ban will make no difference whatsoever to Kudela or Slavia Prague, who were already claiming he was too ill to travel to Arsenal. A one game suspension smacks of ‘tokenism’ and gives little confidence to black players who face such vile abuse.

READ MORE: Rangers racism row: BBC pundit Michael Stewart under fire from ex-England star Rio Ferdinand over Glen Kamara 'caution'

"The overwhelming evidence against Kudela means UEFA must take immediate action to punish him robustly for the crime he is accused of."

Mr Kudela is now being investigated for an alleged breach of article 14 (1) of Uefa’s regulations, which targets anyone who “insults the human dignity” of a person on grounds that include race. If he is found guilty a suspension of at least 10 matches would ensue.

Mr Kamara is also under investigation, for his role in a post-match fracas which allegedly occurred in the tunnel area. Uefa is investigating whether he carried out a “serious assault”, which would bring a suspension of five matches or a specified period.

The move to suspend Kudela from the Emirates Stadium tie carries little practical weight given Slavia Prague had confirmed on Tuesday morning that, having also missed the goalless draw at Zbrojovka Brno on Sunday, he would be absent.

“He has a cold, virosis and fever, and after a blow to the nose he also has inflammation,” the Slavia assistant coach Zdenek Houstecky told the club’s website.

The nasal injury occurred last week in the World Cup qualifier between Wales and the Czech Republic in Cardiff, when Gareth Bale caught Kudela with an elbow late on. The Slavia Prague player had made the trip despite initial reluctance from the club to release him.

Police Scotland are also investigating the incident at Ibrox, while Slavia Prague said they had submitted a criminal complaint of their own relating to events after the game.