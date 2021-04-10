What's the story?

Too Close.

Lack of social distancing?

Murky and manipulative relationships. A new three-part psychological thriller begins on STV this week, starring Emily Watson as Dr Emma Robertson, a forensic psychiatrist assigned to work with Connie Mortensen, a woman alleged to have committed a horrendous crime.

Who is Connie Mortensen?

A "yummy mummy monster" played by Denise Gough. She claims to have no memory of the night the despicable act took place.

Watson's character must assess Mortensen's sanity ahead of the trial, determining whether she should face life in prison, see out her days in a secure psychiatric unit or be given the chance of rehabilitation and release.

Tell me more.

While Robertson hopes that the high-profile case will make her career, it becomes clear that Mortensen is a formidable subject.

Their sessions soon take a dark twist as Mortensen reveals a deft knack for tapping into Robertson's insecurities, then swiftly seeks to exploit them.

Anything else?

A spine-tingling game of cat and mouse ensues as Robertson attempts to unpick what led Mortensen to that fateful evening. Lines become blurred as the duo become dangerously close.

When can I watch?

Too Close begins on STV, Monday, at 9pm, continuing on Tuesday and concluding on Wednesday.