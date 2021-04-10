What's the story?
Too Close.
Lack of social distancing?
Murky and manipulative relationships. A new three-part psychological thriller begins on STV this week, starring Emily Watson as Dr Emma Robertson, a forensic psychiatrist assigned to work with Connie Mortensen, a woman alleged to have committed a horrendous crime.
Who is Connie Mortensen?
A "yummy mummy monster" played by Denise Gough. She claims to have no memory of the night the despicable act took place.
READ MORE: Spokes for women: The cycling pioneers who pedalled for freedom
Watson's character must assess Mortensen's sanity ahead of the trial, determining whether she should face life in prison, see out her days in a secure psychiatric unit or be given the chance of rehabilitation and release.
Tell me more.
While Robertson hopes that the high-profile case will make her career, it becomes clear that Mortensen is a formidable subject.
Their sessions soon take a dark twist as Mortensen reveals a deft knack for tapping into Robertson's insecurities, then swiftly seeks to exploit them.
Anything else?
A spine-tingling game of cat and mouse ensues as Robertson attempts to unpick what led Mortensen to that fateful evening. Lines become blurred as the duo become dangerously close.
READ MORE: Scotland's Home of the Year: Anna Campbell-Jones on why it is must-watch telly
When can I watch?
Too Close begins on STV, Monday, at 9pm, continuing on Tuesday and concluding on Wednesday.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.