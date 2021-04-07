A GLASGOW road has been closed to all ongoing traffic amid a gas "escape".
Road teams have currently closed down North Street in the city centre at its junction with Bath Street and Charing Cross.
Engineers are working to resolve the problem.
Road users have been advised to avoid the area.
A statement from Glasgow City Council's Traffic and Information Bulletin reads: "North Street is currently closed to all northbound traffic between Bath Street and Charing Cross junctions due to a gas escape.
"SGN are attending to the problem and road users are advised to avoid the area if possible.
"Delays should be expected on approaching roads."
