Clodagh McKenna is the Irish queen of homesteading, cooking, and chicken raising.

The chef, who you'll likely spot on ITV's This Morning, is also a fan of making everyday dinners simple. Her latest cookbook, Clodagh's Weeknight Kitchen, focuses on swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.

On its release, we caught up with McKenna, to talk snacks, hangovers and kitchen kit...

Your death row meal is...

My tiramisu. I just love a good tiramisu, and it's so hard to get one. And my ricotta meatballs - they're like the classic Sicilian meatballs, with buttery Parmesan, polenta and cavolo nero. For the starter, roast pumpkin with torn mozzarella and chilli. It's so good.

You still can't cook...

Well, I don't like to ice cakes.

Your favourite store cupboard essentials have to be... Dijon mustard, harissa, and rosewater.

The kitchen utensil you can't live without is... That's easy, my Microplane zester.

Your favourite late-night snack of choice is...

It's chocolate, dark chocolate. I have one every single night, Bendicks [mint chocolate].

Your signature dish has to be...

My 'Rosemary Clodagh Bread' is definitely the thing. I mean, there would definitely be a little bit of, 'Oh, she didn't make the Rosemary Clodagh Bread,' if someone came for dinner [and it wasn't on the table].

You like your eggs...

Soft boiled.

The ultimate childhood dinner of your memory is...

Irish stew.

What did you eat last night?

I did my Moroccan chicken stew with chickpeas and coconut [it's in her latest book].

Your takeout of choice is...

Sushi.

Your ultimate hangover cure involves...

A fried egg with harissa on top of it. And grilled halloumi and some avocado and some sourdough toast. And a green juice and a flat white.

You just can't stomach...

Marzipan.

Clodagh's Weeknight Kitchen by Clodagh McKenna is published by Kyle Books, priced £20. Photography by Dora Kazmierak. Available now.