What is it?

A budget laptop aimed at students or light office work.

Good points?

The Asus E410 has limitations but can handle most tasks well, which for a Windows 10 laptop costing less than £250, is impressive. It features a 14-inch (36cm) display, Intel Celeron processor, UHD Graphics card, 4GB RAM and a 64Gb storage drive all packed into a stylish sleek chassis weighing less than 3.3lbs (1.5kg).

A plethora of connectivity and expansion ports are included such as a Micro SD card reader, three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, HDMI, Bluetooth and WiFi. Modern virtual working practices have also been catered for with a built-in webcam and microphone.

Asus has been quite creative when designing the laptop to have a minimal footprint as it has dispensed with a separate number pad and incorporated it into the track-pad that can be turned off and on as needed.

With up to 12 hours battery life, you will have no problems getting through those long days while staying mobile.

Bad points?

With components on the lower end of the scale, multitasking becomes a problem when you have multiple applications open at once. You will also become dependent on cloud storage due to a lack of local space.

Best for ...

Those who want something more functional than a Chromebook but at less cost than a full workhorse office machine. Ideal for students or those working on text-based projects within a Microsoft Windows environment.

Avoid if ...

You are looking for a computer capable of easily editing images and videos as that will require a bit more power than this laptop can give.

Score: 8/10.

Asus E410, £249.99 (argos.co.uk)