Musical students from the University of Glasgow were given a taste of showbiz after being asked to play alongside the Fratellis for The Late Late Show with James Cordon.

Scottish indie band The Fratellis, who first emerged on the scene in 2006, appeared on the show last night to promote their newest album Half Drunk Under a Full Moon.

And following an interview between Cordon and the group's frontman Jon Fratelli, the Scottish trio performed alongside a full brass section - featuring 13 keen musicians from the University of Glasgow's Music Club (GUMC), as well as 11 from Glasgow-based ensemble Brass, Aye?

21-year-old Lindsey Arnott is the Brass Ensemble leader at GUMC, and says she was bowled over when the offer came through.

"I received a message on Facebook from a music video producer who asked if I was interested in being part of the music video, and asked if I knew anyone else who would be interested.

"I wasn't sure at first if it actually was a real opportunity as it seemed too good to be true!"

But jumping at the chance and rallying the troops, Lindsey said the experience was one like she'd "never had before."

Musicians assembled at The Govan Shed, situated a few hundred metres from Pacific Quay, complete with groovy pink lighting and a huge floormat sporting talk-show host Cordon's face.

"It was such a good atmosphere with everyone seeming excited to be there," Lindsey explained, who's a huge fan of the band and has been since she first heard their earliest album Costello Music.

The band are best known for their singles Chelsea Dagger and Whistle for the Choir, from said album, which both reached the top 10 in the UK charts in 2007.

The music video, which went out on Tuesday evening to American audiences, was filmed as one shot with The Fratellis coming in from a moving set with the brass section later revealed behind.

"We had to follow some basic choreography and mime along to the music," she added. "We were all given specific positions to stay in and had to wear masks at all times except during the two minutes of filming, where the brass band could be seen, and had to put them back on as soon as the take had been filmed."

"It was really great to get an opportunity like this," she added, but acknowledged the challenge of coordinating a group of young musicians in the middle of a pandemic.

"I've never been involved in anything like it, never mind having to organise so many people at short notice to be involved.

"It was great to be able to get out of my flat and see people from the club again.

"About half the people involved from Glasgow university were first year students so (I hope!) it was a pretty exciting introduction to the club for them!

"I couldn't have wished for a better way to end the term and I would do it again in a heartbeat."

Lead vocalist Jon Fratelli (real name John Lawler), formed the band with bass guitarist Barry Fratelli (born Barry Wallace) and drummer and backing vocalist Mince Fratelli (born Gordon McRory) in 2005.