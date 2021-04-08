A Glasgow bakery in the city's west end has won a council appeal which will allow it to open a 40-seater cafe in the same area.

Cottonrake has been granted permission to open a cafe at 717 Great Western Road.

A government official ruled on their appeal after Glasgow City Council refused permission to change the use of vacant premises.

Planning officials originally rejected proposals over concerns that the business and specifically cooking would adversely affect the flats above the proposed unit.

However, that decision was over-turned on the grounds that Cottonrake have a prep kitchen beside SWG3 resulting in restricted cooking.

Cottonrake runs a bakery at 497 Great Western Road, near Kelvinbridge.