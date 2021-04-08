Keepers at a Scots wildlife park have welcomed the birth of a Mishmi takin calf.

The new arrival at Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig was born to mother Chimi and father Jorge on March 22.

This species is native to India, Myanmar and China, but numbers in the wild are falling, making the Mishmi takin a vulnerable animal.

Hunting for traditional medicines, habitat loss and competition with other species are threatening its survival.

Staff at the park, which recently reopened to visitors from the Highland Council area, said he will be named in the coming weeks.

Hoofstock keeper Debbie Barclay said: “Our newest arrival is doing well so far but the first few weeks are crucial.

“He will be named after a Game Of Thrones character, in a tradition we started seven years ago because lots of the keepers were fans of the show. In the past we have named calves Mountain, Drogo and Arya.

“We are all really excited about our new arrival and it is fantastic to be able to welcome local visitors to meet him too.”

Mishmi takin are one of the largest goat-antelope species in the world and wildlife conservation charity the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, which runs the park, said it is believed that the legend of the golden fleece was inspired by the animal’s golden coat.

The legend of the golden fleece is a Greek myth featuring Jason and his quest to become king. The only condition for his ascension to the throne was delivering a Golden Fleece to his uncle, who had usurped the title.

The Highland Wildlife Park reopened on March 26 after the Scottish Government eased lockdown restrictions allowing access to outdoor areas of tourist attractions.