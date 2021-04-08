Two people have been to hospital after a car came off the road and entered nearby water in Argyll and Bute.
Emergency services were called to the A83 near Glenburn Road in Ardrishaig at around 11.30am on Thursday to reports of a one-vehicle crash.
A man and woman were rescued from their car after it left the road and ended up in shallow water in Loch Gilp.
Police have since confirmed that the pair were taken by ambulance to the Mid Argyll Community Hospital in Lochgilphead.
Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the cause of the incident.
NEW❗️⌚️12:00#A83 between Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig is CLOSED⛔️ due to an RTC.— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 8, 2021
Police are on scene.@NWTrunkRoads @MAKIPolice pic.twitter.com/gaYb3xNwAN
All lanes were closed in both directions on the A83 shortly after the incident.
They were then reopened at 1.30pm to allow congestion to clear, but Police Scotland said the road is now fully open.
