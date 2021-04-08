Scottish Water is advising road users in and around Largs of a road closure on the A78 trunk road for urgent sewer repairs.

A short section of the A78 Greenock Road at the junction with Routenburn Road will be closed from April 13 for approximately two weeks.

Routenburn Road will also be closed to vehicles at this location.

Complex repairs need to be carried out to a damaged section of the sewer network, which is situated in the middle of this junction, following a burst on the sewer pipe on March 30 - see picture below



Current traffic management in place at this location will change to a full closure of both Greenock Road and Routenburn Road on April 13.

To minimise disruption work will be undertaken seven days a week.

A significant diversion will be in place travelling north via the A78 to Inverkip, A8 Greenock to Port Glasgow, A761 via Kilmacolm and Bridge of Weir to Johnstone, A737 to Beith, B777 and B780 to Kilbirnie, A760 to Largs, and a reverse route south. Road users are asked to follow all signage which will be in place.

Emergency and pedestrian access will always be maintained, and we would urge road users to leave plenty of extra time for their journey.

Tankers will be used in rotation for up to three days, to remove waste water from

Buchanan Street Pumping Station to Largs Waste Water Treatment Works, to minimise the impact on the environment.

Georgina Reid, Corporate Affairs Manager at Scottish Water, said: “This is a complex repair and is vital to maintain our waste water services for customers in this area.

“We appreciate this will have an impact on the local community at a sensitive time and would like to reassure customers we are working to complete these repairs as soon as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause and thank affected road users and local residents for their patience and understanding.”

Scottish Water personnel and contractors will adhere to Scottish Government Covid-19 guidance for the construction industry and the public.

Measures will be in place to ensure safe working and allow for safe distancing by our workforce.

This also ensures the safety of people in the communities and locations where we are working.