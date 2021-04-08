Scotland's national charity for older people is demanding a special commissioner to champion the rights of the elderly as nine in ten deaths from Covid were linked to people over the age of 65.

Age Scotland says the Older People’s Commissioner would help protect and promote the rights of older people in Scotland and would be underpinned by legal powers to support them in reviewing the work of public bodies and holding them to account.

Scotland already has a Commissioner for Children and Young People, which the charity says has done valuable work since the office was created in 2004.

Now Age Scotland says a similar commissioner is now needed for older people in the wake of the pandemic and its effect on the elderly.

It said: "There are numerous ways in which older people have been profoundly impacted by the pandemic, with issues such as the high death and severe illness rates; care home residents without access to loved ones; the removal of social care packages; blanket or inappropriate Do Not Attempt Resuscitation decisions; access to medical treatment; ageism; loneliness and isolation; access to food; and shielding.

"We are calling for the next Scottish Government to establish an Older People’s Commissioner for Scotland, through the Scottish Parliament, who will have the power to hold public bodies to account and take up casework on behalf of older people.

"A key theme of their work should be to advance and safeguard the rights of people living with dementia. They would be a key figure helping to tackle age discrimination and ageism across Scottish society."

The charity’s manifesto directed at would-be MSPs also calls for a reform of social care and establishment of a National Care Service.

It wants commitment to end pensioner poverty and tackle loneliness and social isolation.

It also support for the building of more accessible, affordable, energy efficient homes suitable for older people.

Brian Sloan, Age Scotland chief executive said: “At this Scottish Parliament election our key focus is on how to help older people be as well as they can be, tackling loneliness and isolation and promoting a positive view of ageing.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had an unimaginable impact on all our lives and for older people it has been devastating. it has drawn into sharp focus the severe challenges older people have faced.

"Older people are an incredibly valuable asset to the country but too often under appreciated. Our main ask at this election is for the next Scottish Government and parliament is to establish an Older People’s Commissioner to help protect and promote their rights. Over the last year we have seen just how important this role has been in Wales and Northern Ireland.

"In Scotland, along with a cabinet secretary and minister responsible for older people, this new commissioner would be incredibly valuable.

"Scotland’s older population is growing at a faster rate than the rest of the UK. We want to see every political party in this election bring forward policies to help our older population, those in the greatest need above all, and for Scotland to be the best place in the world to grow older.”