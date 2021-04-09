LAST October, Northern Ireland was named the happiest place in the UK, according to the Lloyds Happiness Index. You might have forgotten. You might think that’s ironic given the rioting in the province over the last few days. Or you might realise that sometimes Northern Ireland is a slightly more complicated place than it is sometimes given credit for.

So, the rush to judgement on the causes of this latest unrest isn’t necessarily helpful. It might be that Brexit was a factor. It might be that loyalists are angry at the Northern Ireland Protocol and/or the failure to prosecute anyone from Sinn Fein (in particular Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill) over the perceived breaking of lockdown rules at the funeral of senior Sinn Fein and IRA figure Bobby Storey last summer. It might be that teenage rioters find riots exciting. It might be the lastest cycle of violence in a pattern that stretches back decades. It might be all of the above. (The PSNI, it should be noted, has claimed that the violence last weekend was orchestrated by the UDA in response to arrests related to criminal activity.)

What does seem clear is that the mood music in the province has taken a turn for the worse in recent months. Unionism is struggling to come to terms with an extent existentially from the rest of the UK. A siege mentality is not a new development in unionist thinking, of course.

So, what can we say for certain? Well, how about this? Of late, every major political player – at Stormont, at Westminster and in Brussels – has failed the people of Northern Ireland to a greater or lesser degree. All have made bad judgements and, in most cases, have doubled down on them.

Look at Sinn Fein. Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill seems unwilling to accept her behaviour over the Bobby Storey funeral has upset people on all sides in Northern Ireland, including those who also lost loved ones but who stuck to the rules.

What of her opposite number, the First Minister Arlene Foster? Well, her tin-eared Twitter response on Wednesday night to the latest riots which she claimed were taking the focus off the “real law breakers Sinn Fein” did little to help. Nor did the call for the Chief Constable Simon Byrne to resign in the wake of the decision not to prosecute anyone over the Bobby Storey funeral.

Of course, her party the DUP have had a lousy few years. They moved from holding the whip hand at Westminster under Theresa May to initially accepting Boris Johnson’s promises over Brexit, which, surprise, surprise, turned out not to be true. The result is that they ended up in exactly the place they didn’t want to – with Northern Ireland more distanced from the rest of the UK than ever.

The EU, meanwhile, made great play of the importance of the Good Friday Agreement during Brexit negotiations. But as soon as supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine were threatened, it tried to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to override the agreement.

And as for Westminster? Where do you start? The simple fact is that Brexiteers never acknowledged the constitutional challenge to Northern Ireland that Brexit made inevitable. Some of them – oh, I don’t need to name him again, do I? – simply lied about what would happen.

Right now, in the face of unrest, politicians at every level frankly need to step up and show some leadership. It may be the case that “all political lives end in failure,” as the sometime Ulster Unionist Enoch Powell once said. But right now, it is incumbent upon our politicians, to paraphrase another Irishman, to fail a bit better.