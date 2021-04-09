BY the end of July, almost all adults in Scotland will have shared a common experience: receiving an invitation to attend an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine. For many, this will be a positive moment during the pandemic. But for some, being asked to come forward for a vaccine prompts questions and raises concerns.

This week, more questions have arisen with the news that there may be a heightened risk of rare blood clots from the first dose of the vaccine manufactured by Astra Zeneca. It’s important that we address questions people have about this development and why it’s resulted in advice changing for younger adults in the UK, who will now be offered an alternative vaccine if they haven’t yet had their first dose.

The Astra Zeneca vaccine and the two others currently being used in the UK were approved by the medicines regulator, the MHRA, on the basis of results from lab studies and large trials involving more than 20,000 people. These trials were essential to demonstrate if the vaccine was effective in protecting people from Covid-19 disease and that it was safe.

Coronavirus testing looks here to stay, so let’s get the basics right

No vaccine is 100% effective or completely safe - there are always some side effects and there will always be groups of people - usually very specific groups of patients - who cannot receive the vaccine. But large clinical trials can pick up any major safety concerns and more minor adverse events like common symptoms people experience after receiving the vaccine.

The Astra Zeneca trials did not identify a greater risk of blood clots among people who received the vaccine compared to the placebo. But assessment of safety doesn’t stop with trials. It continues when vaccines are rolled out via further studies and reporting by health care professionals and the public. In the UK this reporting is done through the MHRA’s yellow card system.

Over 20 million doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine have been given to people in the UK and so far fewer adverse events have been recorded in the yellow card system than for many medicines that we regularly use. For every 1,000 doses administered since December 2020 there have been between three and six yellow cards. The MHRA note that the overwhelming majority of these have been mild symptoms not associated with lasting or serious illness. This system allows for problems to be investigated as soon as they arise. With the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine several cases of severe allergic reaction were reported early in the vaccine programme. This resulted in advice changing so that people with a history of severe allergies to any of the ingredients in the vaccine shouldn’t receive it.

Now this system has picked up a cluster of extremely rare adverse events of certain types of blood clots with low levels of platelets. Similar cases have been identified in other countries. The numbers are tiny - with 79 cases reported in the UK (equivalent to four people in a million who receive the vaccine) and 19 deaths. Although the cases have been seen in people aged 18-79 years, there were slightly more people in younger age groups who experienced these rare events.

On the basis of this, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is advising that people younger than 30 with no underlying health conditions should be offered an alternative Covid-19 vaccine. In Scotland and elsewhere this will currently be Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna as there have been no signs so far that these rare blood clots are seen in people who’ve received those vaccines. This doesn’t mean an age restriction is being applied to the vaccine. Young people who’ve already received a first dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine should receive the second dose of that vaccine. The exception is those who have had a blood clot with low levels of platelets after their first dose, or people of any age who are at higher risk of blood clots because of a medical condition.

The decision to advise restricting the use of the Astra Zeneca vaccine to younger adults was taken on the basis of assessing the balance of risk. When there are low levels of Covid-19 in the community, as is currently the case, it is possible that the chance of a vaccine causing clotting might be slightly greater than Covid-19 causing severe illness in young adults.

We must do more to stop Scotland's liver cancer deaths

But this advice might change in future. First because the links between these rare blood clots and the vaccine are not yet proven, just possible. Secondly, because there might be a time in the future when Covid infections rise and the balance of risks shift.

We are currently in a very strong position with uptake of the vaccine and trust in the programme. The vast majority of those invited to receive a vaccine so far have taken it up, and that includes second doses where over 99% of those due to receive one have done so. A recent Ipsos Mori survey found people in the UK had the highest levels of confidence in the Covid-19 vaccine of any of the 15 countries in their poll. But we might have a harder sell with younger age groups - a Glasgow University study found 28% of 25-34 year olds were more hesitant about taking up a vaccine compared to just 4% of those aged over 75. Clear and consistent communication about the vaccine programme and what it means for different groups in the population will be needed for some months to come.

But one thing is still very clear despite this week’s developments. For the vast majority of people the benefits of Covid-19 vaccines far outweigh any very small risks. I’ll be receiving my first dose next week all going well, and I’ll be delighted to accept whichever vaccine is offered.

Linda Bauld is Chair of Public Health at the University of Edinburgh.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.