A TEENAGER has appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court charged with killing a 14-year-old girl by 'recklessly' supplying her with ecstasy.

The 17-year-old is said to have given the class A drug to Port Glasgow girl Cerys Reeve to the danger of her health, safety and life.

Cerys — who was a much-loved, thoughtful and talented pupil at St Stephen's High School — tragically lost her life in July last year.

Tributes to the promising young dancer flooded in following her passing at Inverclyde Royal Hospital after she had taken unwell at a house in Greenock.

The youth charged with killing her — who cannot be identified for legal reasons — appeared in court for a private calling of the case on petition.

One of two charges against him alleges that he 'did recklessly and unlawfully supply ecstasy to Cerys Reeve, now deceased, for the purpose of ingestion' by her.

The charge continues that Cerys 'ingested the drug to the danger of her health, safety and life and died as a consequence'.

It further alleges that the 17-year-old accused 'did kill her'.

The other charge claims that the accused was concerned in the supply of ecstasy on July 13 2020.

Among the public tributes paid to Cerys following last year's tragedy was an emotional and heartfelt one from her dance teacher Lucy Robertson, who fondly remembered her as 'truly an amazing girl, so bubbly and always full of joy'.

The instructor, who runs Lucy's Dance Academy, added: "Cerys absolutely loved dancing and was brilliant at the disciplines she focused on.

"She was great friends with the senior girls and the younger kids all admired her."

The World Lyrical Dance Federation also said its members had been left 'devastated' at Cerys's passing.

A former primary school teacher of the youngster described her as 'a beautiful girl inside and out'.

St Stephen's High head teacher, Alison Fanning, described Cerys as a girl with 'great potential'.

She added: "Cerys had a wide circle of friends and was always willing to help anyone in need as she had a great sense of justice."

The youth accused of killing Cerys made no plea in court through lawyer Aidan Gallagher.

Sheriff Andrew McIntyre continued the case for further examination and allowed bail.

A date for the next calling of the case is to be confirmed.