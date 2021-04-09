A SCOTTISH Conservative candidate vying to become Scotland's first black MSP has said he hopes to inspire more people from an ethnic minority background to get involved in politics.

Ade Aibinu, who is standing in Glasgow Anniesland as well as on the Glasgow list, said: "People need to be able to see what they want to become."

He told The Herald: "It's much easier to aspire to be a parliamentarian if you can see someone who is a parliamentarian and who looks and sounds like yourself."

Mr Aibinu has been a councillor in Glasgow since 2017, where he represents the Victoria Park ward.

Originally from Nigeria, he moved to northern England in 2007 and later to Glasgow for university. He now lectures at South Lanarkshire College.

The Conservatives came third in Glasgow Anniesland in 2016, while Mr Aibinu's placing on the party's Glasgow list means he could face an uphill battle to secure a seat in Holyrood.

But the 32-year-old said: "I want to get into the Scottish Parliament, but the key thing for me about leadership is it's not just about getting into parliament."

He added: "My ability to inspire the next generation for me is much more important than even getting into the Scottish Parliament.

"Because I could get into the Scottish Parliament, and not encourage anyone to get involved in politics. I think that's a failure of leadership.

"Even if by standing, I'm encouraging people to stand for the Conservative Party, to be bold, I think that's a huge achievement in itself."

The Scottish Parliament has faced criticism over its lack of diversity.

Since 1999, there have only been four MSPs from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities. All have been men of Scots-Pakistani heritage.

SNP Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf previously said this record of "no black MSP ever, no female BAME MSP ever" was "frankly a failure of all of us, regardless of party".

The SNP has put BAME or disabled candidates top in its eight regional lists.

The party's hopefuls include Graham Campbell, Glasgow's first African Caribbean councillor, who is standing in Lothian.

Mr Aibinu said Scotland had a "different pattern of migration compared to what we have down south in, for example, places like London".

But he said it is becoming more diverse, adding: "With that change there should come more representation in the Scottish Parliament.

"So I think what we have right now, I'm actually quite encouraged that we have more candidates coming forward from specifically a black background wanting to stand for the Scottish Parliament, and the Conservative Party is right at the forefront of this."

He continued: "We now have a much larger pool of people in Scotland and in Glasgow specifically, which is perhaps the most diverse of the cities in Scotland.

"So I'm hoping maybe at the next Westminster general election, we'd have people from black backgrounds standing as well."

However, he said representation is "not just about having elected members in parliament".

He added: "It's also about parliament being open to communities."

Mr Aibinu said there is "work to be done" but he is "encouraged by the current trajectory".

He said: "From a policy perspective, mentorship is something we should encourage."

The Tory hopeful said he had experienced racism in the past.

He added: "I don't let it stop me. I've got my own personal aspiration, I've got a goal and a target, which is to ensure that my communities are well represented at local level, and we'll see what the Scottish electorate decide on May 6."

Mr Aibinu said his party's main message is to "end division, rebuild Scotland and say No to a divisive referendum".

He also criticised the SNP's domestic record, including on education.