Glasgow Life has announced the opening dates of more than 90 of its venues, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease.
Venues including Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Riverside Museum and the Emirates Arena will reopen on Monday April 26.
The Mitchell Library will welcome people again the following day, with other sites such as Hillhead Library, Linn Park Adventure Playground and Glasgow BMX Centre following suit in the subsequent weeks.
Visitor numbers will be restricted due to social distancing required indoors, but a number of libraries and outdoor sports venues have already reopened in line with Scottish Government guidance.
Eleven venues operated by Glasgow Life will continue to be used by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde as part of the nationwide Covid-19 testing and vaccination programme including the Riverside Museum car park.
Dr Bridget McConnell, Glasgow Life chief executive, said: “As one of Scotland’s largest charities, Glasgow Life is at the heart of Glasgow’s communities.
“We deliver some of the city’s most used and most valued services, and we care passionately about what we do.
“The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact, but with the easing of Scottish Government restrictions from the end of April, people will once again be able to access many of the Glasgow Life services they enjoy and rely on.
“Visits will look a little different as we ensure that facilities are safe for everyone.
“We look forward to welcoming people back into our city’s museums, libraries and sports facilities in the weeks and months ahead.”
Key Glasgow venues and when they reopen
- Emirates Arena - Mon 26 April
- Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum - Mon 26 April
- The Mitchell Library - Tue 27 April
- Gallery of Modern Art - Mon 26 April
- People’s Palace - Date TBC
- Riverside Museum - Mon 26 April
- Glasgow Royal Concert Hall - Open for permitted artist activity only
- Kelvingrove Bandstand - Reopens summer (date TBC) pending Scottish Government event guidance
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre (incl. pool) - Mon 26 April
- Toryglen Football Centre(outdoor pitches only) - Pitches open for existing bookings only
- Glasgow BMX Centre - Mon 3 May
