LAWYER Aamer Anwar has shared examples of some of the horrific racist abuse directed at him since representing Rangers player Glen Kamara.

Anwar started representing the midfielder last month after allegations he was racially abused by Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela at the end of the Europa League clash at Ibrox. Kudela denies the charge.

The Slavia defender has been suspended for one match as Uefa launched disciplinary proceedings into him and Kamara this week.

On Twitter this morning, Anwar wrote: “On a daily basis I’ve been sent racist abuse by email/social media since representing [Kamara] over racist abuse he received, something I’ve had to deal with over the years.

“But four examples below from last 24 hours pale into insignificance to the tirade of abuse Glen has had.”

The lawyer shared vile messages sent to him calling him a “black f****** monkey from Glasgow”, and another reading: “Take your f****** monkey and go kill yourself.”

Another told him: “You belong in the jungle, not among people.”

Online, followers were appalled by the disgraceful abuse. “Solidarity and respect to [Kamara] and [Anwar] for this abhorrent abuse. Anti-blackness in our society is still so common and this shows systemic and structural racism is just part of the issue – the personal hatred is still ever-present,” wrote former SNP equalities convener Fiona Robertson.

Roddy Dunlop QC, the dean of the Faculty of Advocates, wrote: “Seriously: what is wrong with people? Having seen over the last 24 hours the abuse people like [Anwar] and @AdamWagner1 take online really calls in doubt one’s faith in humankind. Twitter should be a place for responsible and open debate, not a cesspit of bile and hate.”

Majid Haq added: “Absolutely disgusting from keyboard warriors who are that cowardly that they don’t use their names. Time for [Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat] to finally do something. They are fast enough when it comes to copyright but when it comes to other things they are painfully slow.”

File photo dated 18-03-2021 of Rangers' Glen Kamara (left) argues with Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela during the UEFA Europa League Round of Sixteen match at Ibrox Stadium

Sports reporter Andy Newport shared Anwar’s post, adding: “Horrendous stuff. Social media companies can do so much more to tackle it but it’s also a wider issue. It’s educational and sadly an indication of the times we live in. Racists have been emboldened across [the world] because of the rhetoric we’ve sadly witnessed recently. Enough is enough”

Yesterday Kamara spoke to the media about the barrage of racist abuse he has received on social media since last month’s match.

He said he has received the vile messages “every day, easily”, since the incident.

Kudela faces at least a 10-game ban if Uefa find him guilty, while Kamara is also under investigation having been accused of assault after the final whistle.

Speaking to ITV News, the Rangers player said: “I haven’t paid much attention to what he (Kudela) has done after this whole incident, but I’ve seen their fans, how they’ve reacted, and I’ll get (racist) abuse probably every day on my Instagram.

“I feel like I need to tell my story - the online messages I’ve been getting, the racial abuse online - Instagram, Twitter, everywhere else. I feel like as the victim, it needs to be said.”