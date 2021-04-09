NICOLA Sturgeon has led tributes from Scotland’s political leaders to the Duke of Edinburgh, who has died aged 99.

Buckingham Palace said Prince Philip, who had been married to the Queen for 73 years, died peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Parties suspended campaigning for the Holyrood election.

The First Minister sent her “personal and deepest condolences” and those of the Scottish Government and Scottish people to the Queen and her family.

She said: "On behalf of the people of Scotland, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.

“Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time and their grief is shared by people across the country.

“The Duke of Edinburgh had deep and longstanding ties to Scotland, attending school here at Gordonstoun and regularly holidaying at Balmoral Castle.

“From his patronage of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme, to his close association with the University of Edinburgh as Chancellor for over fifty years and his commitments to countless charities and organisations, Prince Philip’s long contribution to public life in Scotland will leave a profound mark on its people.

“Online Books of Condolence will open in the coming days to allow people to pay their respects.

"In line with current restrictions, the Royal Household has requested that members of the public do not leave floral tributes or gather at the Palace of Holyroodhouse or Balmoral Castle at this time.

"The Palace has suggested that people could donate to charity instead, if they wish to do so.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross called the Prince a "tremendous public servant who for decades served his Queen and country".

He said: "In the middle of a political campaign, this is a reminder of what’s most important in life.

“We have lost a tremendous public servant who for decades served his Queen and country. My heartfelt condolences are with Her Majesty and all of the Royal Family.

“We have suspended our campaign effective immediately.”

Former First Minister Alex Salmond, now leader of the Alba Party, said: “On behalf of the Alba Party, my condolences go to Her Majesty the Queen. The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest serving consort in history and no-one can question that record of public service.

"The Duke of Edinburgh Awards gave hope and purpose to generations of young people. On a personal level I found Prince Phillip direct and forthright but always welcoming and with a fine, enquiring mind.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: "Scotland is today mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant who contributed so much to our country.

“My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen following the death of her beloved husband and the entire Royal Family, and on behalf of the Scottish Labour Party I offer our sincerest sympathies.

“Prince Philip had a deep love for Scotland and we will now come together as a country to remember his life and mark his distinguished career.”

Speaking to journalists today as the news of the death broke, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: "It's 99 years of an outstanding life and 70 years of astonishing service – often colourful, often controversial language, but always absolutely dedicated to his wife, the Queen, and also to the country.

"The Duke of Edinburgh scheme in particular will be a legacy that will last way beyond his life.

"It's something that both of my sons have participated in, and I think it's changed their lives. So that's a legacy that will last for many, many years to come.

"His death marks the end of a great UK servant."

Former UK LibDem leader Sir Menzies Campbell said Prince Philip has made a remarkable contribution to British life, and hailed his "quality, loyalty and dignity".

In a distinctly cooler response, the Scottish Greens, who want to abolish the monarchy, chose not to issue a statement from either of its co-leaders.

Instead a party spokesperson said: “We recognise that the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh will be felt deeply by some across the country and express our sympathies with his family, who join many others who have lost loved ones in this last year.”

George Galloway, of all for Unity, said: "I'd like to offer my sincerest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and indeed the entire family on the sad passing of Prince Philip.

"It is only right and proper that we suspend campaigning out of respect for the many decades of public service given to our nation by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh."

The Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”