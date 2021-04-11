THE UK Government should provide financial support to the ailing airline sector, in exchange for promises to improve its green credentials.

Christine Jardine, Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West and the party’s Treasury spokeswoman said the sector was vital for tourism and the economy, and needs help.

However, she said that any assistance provided by the governments to the aviation sector should come with a caveat – to improve its carbon emissions and make significant progress in tackling climate change.

The airline sector has been badly hit since the coronavirus pandemic struck, with international travelled largely banned unless absolutely essential.

The UK Government announced this week that plans are now in place to reopen the sector, with the introduction of a ‘traffic light’ system allowing travellers to avoid quarantine is returning from certain, as yet unannounced, countries.

Throughout the pandemic, some firms have been condemned for so-called ‘fire and re-hire’ practices, coming as a result of the fall in passenger numbers and journeys. British Airways previously announced plans to cut staff numbers by 12,000 with some employees told to expect new contracts with a 50 per cent salary reduction.

However after negotiations with trade unions, the airline backed down and said there would be no need to reissue new contracts to employees.

Ms Jardine told The Herald that the pandemic had created opportunities to “protect the planet” like never before, and explained: “If ever there was a time when we had the opportunity to make the changes we so need to protect the planet then this is that moment.

“Aviation is currently going through the biggest crisis in its history, tens of thousands of jobs are at risk, but Government help must go hand on glove with step’s towards a green transition for the sector.”

She said that it was important to balance job-saving measures with ambitions t cut carbon emissions and improve climate credentials across the sector, explaining: “I want to see the jobs in my constituency protected but I also want cleaner air and a sustainable future for all of us with a strategy for zero carbon domestic flights by 2030.

"I am confident that the aviation sector recognises the need for change and is willing to work towards it.

“The Liberal Democrats have plans for a Zero Carbon Aerospace Industrial Strategy, which would mean heavy investment in all green flight technologies and support Britain’s aerospace industry to transition into sustainability.”

She spoke of her party’s ambitions for a Frequent Flyers Levy, which would reduce the demand for flying and redirect funds for broadband infrastructure and video-conference technology.

The MP added: “If we are to protect people, address climate change and move forward from this crisis then we must grasp the opportunity to build a green recovery.

“The Conservative’s proposal to simply cut Air Passenger Duty on domestic flights runs contrary to that and, having produced a budget which failed to tackle climate issues this Government is putting us at odds with our own COP26 summit”.

A Government spokeswoman said: “The Government has put in place one of the most comprehensive packages of business support in the world, and we are continuing to explore how best to support all sectors across the economy, including the travel industry.

“The Budget set out the next phase of support available for businesses – including the extension of Government-backed loans and furlough payments, which build on around £7bn of support already pledged for the aviation sector since the start of the pandemic.”

The spokeswoman also highlighted the schemes introduced already, such as the vat deferral payment scheme and the Airport and Ground Operations Support Scheme (AGOSS).

AGOSS, which has been extended for six months until September 2021, is open to airports and ground handlers in England.

The Scottish Government introduced non-domestic rates relief for airports and ground handling agents in Scotland as part of its relief measures.