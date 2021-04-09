Tributes have been paid across the world to the “much-loved” Duke of Edinburgh after his death at the age of 99.

The death of the Duke of Edinburgh was announced on Friday morning.

Now, political and religious leaders from around the world have paid tribute, along with other public figures.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon sends 'deepest condolences' to Royal Family on Scotland's behalf

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said she was “saddened” by the news and sent her “personal and deepest condolences, and those of the Scottish government and people of Scotland, to Her Majesty the Queen and her family”.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said Philip would be remembered for his “steadfast support” of the Queen, as well as his awards scheme which “inspired” countless young people.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson leads political tributes to Prince Philip

Other figures from around the world

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said the duke “embodied a generation that we will never see again”.

Statement on His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/6kq6Lg7cLp — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 9, 2021

“Australians send our love and deepest condolences to her Majesty and all the Royal family. The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia,” he tweeted.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said Philip was an “outstanding example of Christian service”.

I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. https://t.co/nLYSBlmnHe pic.twitter.com/RajI33U3tr — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) April 9, 2021

In a statement, he said: “On the occasions when I met him, I was always struck by his obvious joy at life, his enquiring mind and his ability to communicate to people from every background and walk of life.

“He was a master at putting people at their ease and making them feel special.

“The legacy he leaves is enormous.”

I once had the huge honour and privilege of being Prince Philip’s Press Secretary - he was an extraordinary person who dedicated his life to Queen and Country. I know his shining legacy will live on. My prayers and thoughts are with The Queen today and always. — Ailsa Anderson (@AilsaJAnderson) April 9, 2021

Privileged to have been Prince Philip's press secretary. From military to youth clubs to DoE award recipients, his interest in people & their stories was real, his motivation always encouraging service in other by example. No nonsense, genuine wit: peace maybe, but he won't rest pic.twitter.com/wdCOG2Lick — James Roscoe (@jmsroscoe) April 9, 2021

RIP Prince Philip, 99.

A truly great Briton who dedicated his life to selfless public duty & was an absolute rock of devoted support to Her Majesty, The Queen, as the longest-serving royal consort to any British sovereign.

A very sad day for our country. Thank you, Sir. pic.twitter.com/ICO7wY9HXz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 9, 2021

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, highlighted the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award as “an enormous part of Prince Philip’s legacy”.

Irish premier Micheal Martin tweeted: “Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time.”

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted that his thoughts were with the royal family.

My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2021

He said: “(Philip) had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace.”

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted: “I am saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on this very sad day.”

I am saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on this very sad day. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 9, 2021

Former prime minister Tony Blair said: “He will naturally be most recognised as a remarkable and steadfast support to the Queen over so many years. However, he should also be remembered and celebrated in his own right as a man of foresight, determination and courage.

“He was often way ahead of his time in protection of the environment, in reconciliation between religious faiths and of course in the creation of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which remains one of the most innovative and effective programmes for the betterment of young people anywhere in the world.”

I express my deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip was the consummate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) April 9, 2021