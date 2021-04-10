COOLING towers belch steam, gas flares rise over 100 metres, lights, as dazzling as a Christmas display, turn the night sky a dusky orange. This is the kind of infernal landscape that inspired Ridley Scott’s opening sequence in Blade Runner – in fact Scott drew on the similar Teeside panorama of his own youth. Only it’s not a fictional dystopia. This is a real industry with a real footprint. From Ineos’s 1,700 acres of land at Grangemouth, in 2019, 3.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide were released into the atmosphere, according to SEPA figures.

A third of the total emissions from companies in Scotland which have a mandatory reporting duty, are emitted from this site. It represents a panorama of the fossil fuel age, from which we are too slowly turning. Scotland’s only refinery can feel like the end of something, the last days of a belligerent old dragon, yet even in this age of net zero targets it still flares. The Grangemouth site still accounts for around 3-4 percent of Scotland’s GDP. It remains a symbol, as COP26 approaches, of the fact that we in Scotland are still a long way from weaning ourselves off oil.