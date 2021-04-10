THE Duke of Edinburgh's connection with Scotland began years before he even set foot on the grounds of Balmoral with the Queen. When he was 13-years-old was sent to Gordonstoun in the Scottish Highlands and was among a handful of founding pupils.

In 1933 Philip had attended Salem School in Baden, Germany, where German progressive educationalist Dr Kurt Hahn had established one of the world's best-known private schools.

Salem aimed to combine academic excellence with character-building, emphasising the importance of each pupil realising his own potential.

But by the time Philip arrived, Dr Hahn had fallen foul of the Nazis, whose policies he resolutely opposed.

Dr Hahn was imprisoned for "the decadent corruption of German youth" and only the intervention of British Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald secured his release.

Photo of the then Prince Philip of Greece, a month before his wedding to Princess Elizabeth in 1947.

He fled to Britain and founded a new school, Gordonstoun, near Elgin, Morayshire.

For the next five years, Philip completed his schooling at Gordonstoun and it was later chosen for all three of his sons - including the Prince of Wales, who was bullied and disliked his time there - and two of his grandchildren.

The school motto is: "Plus est en Vous" - "There is more in you than you think".

At Gordonstoun, Philip excelled at sports, becoming captain of both the hockey and cricket teams.

He was made guardian - or head boy - in his last term.

The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and three of their children Princess Anne, Prince Charles and baby Prince Andrew, on his father's knees on the lawns at Balmoral.

The school placed an emphasis on outdoor activities, particularly seamanship and expeditions, and later became the inspiration for Philip's Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme.

His school report from 1938 was particularly revealing of his strong character.

Philip's academic achievements were praised, including his "unusual grasp of cause and effect in human affairs" and his talent for languages.

Dr Hahn described him as an intelligent and courageous pupil, but clearly one not without his faults.

The headmaster wrote: "Prince Philip has unusual courage and endurance ... and does not know what boredom is when intent on discharging his duties.

"The lure of the moment remains his danger ... He has the makings of a first-class organiser; he is both kind and firm. As a leader of games he is at times too irritable."

The Prince of Wales with his sister Princess Anne, watched closely by their parents, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, playing on a see-saw made from a log and a plank of wood with the help of their father on the Balmoral Estate.

He added that Philip was: "Never failing where he has to consider other people's rights or interests; when balked in his plans, still inclined to jump to angry conclusions."

In the following years Balmoral, in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, one of the royals' favourite places, held many memories for the Duke of Edinburgh.

Each summer, the Queen and Philip and various members of their family would head to the private castle on Royal Deeside for some down-time away from busy public life in London.

Even the coronavirus pandemic did not stop the couple's annual retreat to Scotland, with the monarch and the duke managing to leave Windsor Castle in August 2020 to make the annual pilgrimage after months in lockdown.

The Queen was once said to never be happier than when she was at Balmoral, where the family spent their time riding, fishing or walking.

It is her private home, handed down through generations of royals after being bought for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852.

Philip, too, loved the outdoor life that was synonymous with their annual break, which stretched from the end of July into October.

Princess Eugenie, the Queen and the duke's granddaughter, once described Balmoral as the most beautiful place on earth.

"Walks, picnics, dogs - a lot of dogs, there's always dogs - and people coming in and out all the time," she said.

"It's a lovely base for granny and grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

Years of royals memories were forged at Balmoral, including family barbecues, where Philip did the cooking and the Queen the washing-up.

Friends and family were invited to join them throughout the summer months for walks and picnics and events such as the annual Ghillies Ball, hosted by the Queen in the castle ballroom.

Each morning residents were woken by a lone piper playing below the Queen's bedroom window.

The royal couple also attended the annual Highland Games, the Braemar Gathering, and were usually pictured in fits of laughter, watching the caber tossing and the tug of war.

Prime ministers would also be invited to stay for the weekend, with Tony Blair's wife Cherie once revealing that their youngest son Leo was conceived there.

She left her contraceptives behind out of worry they would be unpacked by royal servants.

After the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Elizabeth married in 1947, they spent part of their honeymoon at Birkhall, a grand hunting lodge on the Balmoral estate.

The Prince of Wales inherited Birkhall in 2002 from the Queen Mother.

Philip took an active role in managing the Balmoral estate.

He created a large vegetable garden adjoining Queen Mary's flower garden, a flowered paved walk along the terrace on the north side of the castle, and a water garden to the south west.

He also started a plantation of oak along the bank, south of the cricket pitch.

At the start of their summer break, the Queen and the duke used to stay for a week at the much more private Craigowan Lodge, a seven-bedroom guesthouse about a mile from the castle.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh during a visit to a farm on their Balmoral estate, to celebrate their Silver Wedding anniversary.

In July 2018, the year after Philip retired, it was reported that the Queen headed to Balmoral without the duke, then 97, while he spent a few extra weeks in the sanctuary of Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.

The 50,000 acre Balmoral estate, with its breathtaking landscapes, is situated around 50 miles from Aberdeen.

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert built themselves the turreted grey stone castle by the River Dee and surrounded by fir-clad hills, lochs and grouse moors, after deciding the original building was too small.

Balmoral was described by Victoria as "this dear paradise" and it was where she retreated after Albert's death.

The glen and estate have been immortalised by heir to the throne Charles, known to love the misty landscape for watercolour painting, in his children's book The Old Man Of Lochnagar.