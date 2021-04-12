SCOTLAND'S political parties have been urged to include plans for a four-day working week in their manifestos for the upcoming Holyrood election.

Advice Direct Scotland said the move had widespread public support and has been demonstrated to boost productivity and staff morale.

The national advice service introduced the measure for its own staff in 2018, meaning employees receive the same pay but work for a day less each week.

Since then, it says absenteeism has fallen by more than 75 per cent, while service levels for those using the resource have remained the same.

Studies have indicated Scots are in favour of the move.

A poll last year found 70% backed a four-day week, with only 8% saying they opposed or strongly opposed the idea.

All parties contesting next month’s Scottish Parliament elections are set to publish their manifestos in the next couple of weeks.

Andrew Bartlett, chief executive of Advice Direct Scotland, said: "The four-day week has been shown to work in the places where it has been tried, and the idea has strong public support in Scotland.

"It is well established in productive and efficient economies like Norway and Denmark and looks set to be introduced in New Zealand too.

"This isn’t about businesses just giving staff a free day off each week.

"We know from our own experience that staff are far happier and more productive as a result of the four-day week, and that absenteeism has fallen significantly.

"There is much to be gained for businesses who adopt a four-day week. For those who can make it work they will soon find the positives far outweigh any negatives.

"By including this in their manifestos ahead of the May vote, Scotland’s political parties can send a very strong message to businesses of all sizes about the value of this approach."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has raised the prospect of exploring a four-day working week as part of Scotland's recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

In May last year, while outlining the exit from lockdown, she said: "Things like a four-day week now are no longer things we should just be talking about, these are things we should be encouraging employers to look at embracing."

A motion passed at the SNP conference in November called on the Scottish Government to "undertake a review into how working practices should be adapted to meet the needs of the future economy, including the possibility of a four-day working week".

The idea has been embraced by other political parties in recent years, including Labour under Jeremy Corbyn.

In 2019, John McDonnell, who was then Labour's shadow chancellor, said the party would "reduce the average full-time working week to 32 hours within the next decade".

Meanwhile, it formed a central part of the Scottish Greens' recent New Deal for Workers report.

In February, co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “We need to rebuild an economy based on decent work, fair wages and economic security.

"Studies have repeatedly shown than switching to a four-day week does not hinder productivity, but it would give people more time with their families and create new jobs."

Unions recently called on the Scottish Government to introduce a national subsidy for companies that move to a 32-hour working week with no loss of pay.

However, business leaders have been less supportive of the idea.

Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, has argued "policies affecting business must be focused on building businesses back up, not hampering them".

She previously said: "While a four-day week might suit some businesses, it will be difficult or impossible for others.

"Legislating for this would be unwelcome, not least while many businesses are yet to reopen and start trading again."

Last year, the Scottish Conservatives claimed the move would cost public services more than £2.5 billion a year.

After it was debated at the SNP conference, the Tories called the proposal "ludicrous" and "right up there with all the fantasy nationalist plans to freely print money and use whatever currency they fancy".

Advice Direct Scotland is a charity which runs the national advice service advice.scot.