The Scottish Parliament will be recalled on Monday following the death of Prince Philip, it has been announced.
Holyrood authorities said a motion of condolence will be the only item of business.
Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said: "I have this afternoon decided that the Parliament should be recalled to show our respect to the Duke of Edinburgh following today’s sad announcement.
"His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, lived a life dedicated to duty and public service and his support for this institution was clear.
"This is why I have taken the decision to recall in order that we may take the time to pause, remember and pay tribute to his work."
Holyrood broke up at the end of last month ahead of the election on May 6.
This will be the sixth time it has been recalled in the history of devolution.
It was most recently recalled on January 4 to discuss the ongoing Covid emergency.
Other recalls took place following the death of Donald Dewar in 2000 and the death of the Queen Mother in 2002.
Monday's meeting will take place at 11am.
