Train services across Scotland have been affected by a test train that derailed near Dalwhinnie.
Services from Edinburgh and Glasgow as well as trains travelling north will terminate at Pitlochry and restart from Aviemore, while southbound trains stop at Aviemore and restart at Pitlochry.
It was not a passenger service, and nobody was injured during the incident.
NEW: Due to an overnight issue at Dalwhinnie, we're currently unable to run services between Perth and Inverness, in both directions.— ScotRail (@ScotRail) April 10, 2021
The following service alterations will apply until further notice: pic.twitter.com/bMTaWbQzMT
ScotRail confirmed the incident took place around 3.15am during the course of an overnight test.
A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Services between Perth and Inverness are currently disrupted, there will be replacement bus services for those making essential journeys.
“Customers should check our website, app and social media channels for the latest arrangements before they travel.”
It is unknown how long it will take to recover the train.
A statement from National Rail highlighted that the incident will affect ScotRail services between Glasgow Queen Street and Inverness.
Rail tickets will be accepted on Citylink buses between Perth and Inverness, in both directions, using services M10 and M90.
Passengers can also travel on services via Aberdeen.
